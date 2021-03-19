Apart from Suryakumar Yadav for his half-century in his debut inning, it was the third umpire who was trending on social media for his controversial dismissal. Suryakumar Yadav who had been blazing guns for India was sent back to the pavilion after he was caught at fine leg by David Malan. The replays showed that the ball had touched the ground and Yadav was clearly not out. But the third umpired adjudged him as out. Now, this did not go down well with the netizens and also a few cricketers who posted tweets on social media. Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, Dinesh Karthik were the ones who slammed the third umpire. Virender Sehwag Hilariously Trolls Third Umpire over Suryakumar Yadav’s Controversial Dismissal Against England (View Post).

Talking about the game, England had won the toss and had decided to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After the early dismissal of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma on 12 and 14 respectively, it was debutant Suryakumar who took matters in his hands and started off with a screamer hitting Jofra Archer with a huge six. Surya never looked back then and was hitting all over the park and scored a half-century. The controversial decision was made when Sam Curran came into bowl.

Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Dinesh Karthik

Going to meet the 3rd umpire after today's match Not much of a meme person, but thought this was funny .@ImRo45 @imVkohli @surya_14kumar And most importantly, umpiring is probably the toughest Job in cricket .cut them some slack . India won too ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MxYhgcJk2f — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 18, 2021

Wasim Jaffer

With this, India made a strong comeback in the five-match T20I series against England. The last match will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the same venue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2021 08:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).