Dwayne Bravo Set to Come Up With a Song on MS Dhoni, CSK Shares Trailer of the Track (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best captains in the history of the game and his tactics and decision-making are being hailed by one and all. Even, many cricketers credit the wicket-keeper batsman for their success and West Indies’ star all-rounder is surely one of them. On many previous occasions, the Caribbean cricketer has heaped praises on Dhoni and now, he is planning to write a song for his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain. The official Twitter account of CSK shared a video in which Bravo said that he is working on a song for the Ranchi-born cricketer and even shared some lines of his song. MS Dhoni Has Always Trusted Me, Says Chennai Super Kings All-Rounder Dwayne Bravo.

Along with tormenting the opposition with his all-round blitzes, Bravo is also known for his singing talent and many of his tracks have bagged a lot of attention of fans. His ‘Champion’ song was on the top of many playlists when it was released. In fact, the 36-year old has also released a song on Coronavirus and now, the star cricketer is all set to entertain his fans with a song on MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, let’s look at the trailer of Bravo’s latest track.

Bravo joined CSK in 2011 and soon became an integral part of the side. His buckets of variations have foxed the best of the batsmen and his ability to gather quick runs in the end overs makes him a captain’s delight. In fact, he also won the purple cap in 2013 and 2015. His camaraderie with Dhoni was also witnessed on many occasions which have also showcased the close bond between the two-star cricketers.

Speaking of IPL 2020, dark clouds are looming over the start of the gala tournament as the COVID-19 Lockdown in India has been extended at least till May 3. As of now, the gala tournament has been postponed indefinitely. Hence, fans are likely to unlikely to witness the action in T20 extravaganza this year as IPL 2020 is on the verge of cancellation.