The first Ashes Test match between England and Australia is nicely poised as the visitors require 281 runs to win the first match of the historic Test series. During England’s first innings, some vital contributions from England’s batsmen and a wonderful 30th Test ton from Joe Root saw England putting up 393 runs on board. In reply, Australia’s opening batsman, Usman Khawaja, continued his brilliant run of form that he produced during 2022 as he smashed his yet another century to help Australia get closer to England’s first innings score. At the end of Australia’s innings, they got bowled out for 386. Ashes 2023: ‘If You Can’t Handle That, What Can You Handle?’ England’s Ollie Robinson Does Not ‘Care’ About How Usman Khawaja's Send-Off Is Perceived.

England in their second innings managed to post 273 runs on board, extending their slim lead of 7 runs to 28 runs, setting a tricky target of 281 runs. Joe Root, Harry Brook, and, captain Ben Stokes scored in the range of 40s to help England set a tricky target for Australia.

On Day 4, England bowlers removed David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and, Steve Smith to leave Australia reeling at 107/3. Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten at 34 with night watchman Scott Boland.

With the match nicely balanced, the cricket fans would want the weather gods to stop rain from interfering in the match on Day five of the first Ashes Test. Talking about the weather gods, let us look how the weather will behave on the last day of the first Ashes Test. England vs Australia 1st Test 2023 Day 5 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes Cricket Match on Sony Sports With Time in IST.

Expected Weather in the Morning

Expecteed Weather in the morning (source: Accuweather)

Expected Weather in the Afternoon

Expected Weather in the afternoon (Source: Accuweather)

If you are cricket fan, you would never want this as the weather experts have predicted that skies are likely to be cloudy on the final day of the first Ashes Test. The temperature is likely to be somewhere between 20 degree Celsius.

There is a strong possibility of precipitation during the match, meaning that the rains can play spoilsport during the game. With the rain playing a spoilsport, it can be assumed that both the sides will be sharing the spoils. If some play is possible then it will be for around one and a half sessions of play can be expected if not otherwise no play is likely to happen when the precipitation chances are extremely high.

As a cricket fans, we can only hope and pray that the rain gods stay away on the last day of this exciting match. Coming to the match, the game is greatly balanced and can go in anyone's favour, depending on how quickly can England bundle out Australia.

