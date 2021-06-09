England (ENG) and New Zealand (NZ) will face each other in the 2nd Test of the two-match series. The ENG vs NZ clash will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham and will be played from June 10, 2021. The first match between the teams ended in a draw and both sides will be aiming for a victory to seal this series. Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. Devon Conway Becomes Seventh Batsman To Score Double Century On Test Debut.

England will be without Ollie Robinson, who has been suspended by the England board due to off-field issues. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be sweating over the selection of star bowler Trent Boult, who is available for the clash after missing the opening game due to bio-bubble rules. Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the second Test against England after having cut his left index finger. England vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Ends in a Draw at Lord's.

ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – BJ Watling (NZ), James Bracey (ENG) can be the keepers.

ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Joe Root (ENG), Rory Burns (ENG), Ross Taylor (NZ), Devon Conway (NZ), Tom Latham (NZ) can be the batsmen.

ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Colin de Grandhomme (NZ) can be selected as the all-rounder.

ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – James Anderson (ENG), Kylie Jamieson (NZ), Mark Wood (NZ) can be the bowlers in your team.

ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: BJ Watling (NZ), James Bracey (ENG), Joe Root (ENG), Rory Burns (ENG), Ross Taylor (NZ), Devon Conway (NZ), Tom Latham (NZ), Colin de Grandhomme (NZ), James Anderson (ENG), Kylie Jamieson (NZ), Mark Wood (NZ).

Joe Root (ENG) must be the captain of your ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy team while Ross Taylor (NZ) can be named as the vice-captain.

