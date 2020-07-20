Ben Stokes is at his destructive best during the Day 5 of the 2nd Test match between England and West Indies. With the hosts in dire need of scoring some quick runs to have any chance of winning the match and levelling the series, the all-rounder rose to the occasion as he scored a half-century off just 36 deliveries. ENG vs WI, 2nd Tests 2020 Day 5: Live Score Updates.

Ben Stokes opened the second innings for England along with Jos Buttler on Day 4 and is playing a sensational knock when his sides needs it the most. As of now, the 29-year-old has scored 78 runs off 57 deliveries helping the hosts to declare at a score of 129 in 19 overs. The all-rounder’s innings includes four boundaries and three maximums. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test 2020: Dominic Sibley Breaks ‘No Saliva’ Rule, Umpires Disinfect the Ball.

This Ben Stokes knock is completely different from what the 29-year-old played on the opening two days of the match where he scored 176 runs off 356 deliveries. Following this destructive batting performance, fans are left amazed by his ability to switch the gears when needed.

Just Ben Stokes Things

Face 300 balls in the first innings. Scores a 36 ball fifty in the second innings. Just Ben Stokes being Ben Stokes — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) July 20, 2020

Destructive Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes' attacking shot percentage is 74%, the highest by any Test innings of 50+ runs in the CricViz database, going back to 2006. #ENGvWI — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 20, 2020

A Luxury Player

Having Ben Stokes in your playing XI is an absolute luxury for any team. The man literally does everything whatever he's asked to do. To bat in the super over, to open the innings in a test match, to give necessary breakthroughs, to take screamers and whatnot.#ENGvWI — A. (@aliya01_) July 20, 2020

Imagine Being This Good

Imagine being as good at anything as Ben Stokes is at fucking wellying a cricket ball — Gamble (@Gamble1878) July 20, 2020

Ridiculously Good

Ben Stokes being a ridiculously good cricketer. A thread — pic.twitter.com/sWbmykbb7b — Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) July 20, 2020

Best in the World

Are we at the point now where we can safely call Sir Ben Stokes the best player in the world? #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/QueaEQw0pe — K H A Y A M (@KhayamSays) July 20, 2020

Speaking of the game, England need to bowl out West Indies on the final day if they want to make a comeback in the series and tie it at 1-1. The Three Lions declared at 129/3 giving West Indies a target of 312 runs. The hosts have probably 87 overs if they want to win the game.

Riding on centuries from Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes, the hosts managed a score of 469/9 in the first innings to which West Indies replied with a score of 287/ 10 thanks to half-centuries from Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).