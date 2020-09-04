The rivals are back! England and Australia are all set to take on each other in the first T20I match of the three-game series which starts today. The first T20I is currently underway at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. The COVID-19 break had enforced the sporting action to stay at bay. Now the latest news from Southampton is that Australia wins the toss and elects to bowl first. For team England, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are back into the squad. England vs Australia Live Score Updates 1st T20I 2020.

The match is being played behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 restrictions. For team England, Eoin Morgan said that everyone in the squad is available. "The England-Australia rivalry is always huge, regardless of who you're playing in front of or where you're playing. I think you could play it in the street and it'd still be there." said Aaron Finch, Australia's captain. In Roy's absence for this series, however, Bairstow will open the batting, not that it will change England's modus operandi.

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

