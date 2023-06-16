England have been playing a new brand of cricket in the last 12 months which is popularly known as ‘Bazball’, a reference to their head coach in the red ball format – Brendon MCcullum. But they will be tested as they gear up to take on archrivals Australia in the Ashes series starting with the first test today at Edgbaston. Australia have only recently trounced India in the World Test championship finals and their confidence is sky high at the moment. Both their batting and bowling unit is the best in the world and they enjoy playing in England, which is easier said then done. England have also played fearless cricket and it is one of the reasons for their rise in test cricket recently, after dominating the ODIs and T20s. England versus Australia will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 3:30 PM IST. Ben Stokes Declares Himself Fit for Ashes 2023, Says He is 'in Really Good Place to Bowl'.

Scott Boland will continue to keep Josh Hazlewood out of the playing eleven, the kind of embarrassment of riches very few can afford in international cricket. Australia’s batting line-up boasts of the likes of Steve Smith, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne – possibly the best in the world. David Warner has not been in the best of forms but will open the innings with Usman Khawaja.

Skipper Ben Stokes still has the services of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, despite all these years, shows the kind of impact the duo have on test cricket for England. Ollie Pope and Joe Root will have to do the bulk of the scoring for England while youngster Harry Brook can be a bit of x factor for the hosts in this match.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test 2023

Australia will lock horns with England in the high-voltage 1st Test of the Ashes from June 16, Friday onwards. The ENG vs AUS 1st Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. Ashes 2023: England Batter Harry Brook Sends Warning to Australian Spinner Nathan Lyon Ahead of 1st Test, Says ‘I’m Going to Try and Take Him On’.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test 2023

The England vs Australia Ashes 1st Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test 2023

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test Day 1 live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website. Though, fans need a subscription to access it. The team winning the toss will likely bat first and try and put a massive score on the board.

