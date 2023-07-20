England have made a strong start to the fourth Ashes test by reducing Australia to 299/8 at the end of the first day’s play. Australia had a few players that got starts, like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, but none failed to get a big score. Losing wickets at regular intervals has been the problem for the visitors in the last game as well and the Manchester test has taken a similar pattern. For hosts England, the win in the third game has lifted their confidence and is showing in their game. They will now target wrapping up the Australian innings as soon as possible and then try and take a handy lead. England versus Australia fourth test, Day 2, will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 3:30 pm IST. Stuart Broad Scalps His 600th Test Wicket, Achieves Milestone By Dismissing Travis Head During ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Chris Woakes has been a special player for England and he continued his good form with four wickets on day 1. His ability to break partnerships out of the blue makes him an asset for the side and he was supported well by the likes of Stuart Broad and Mark Wood. James Anderson went wicketless once again but was very economical throughout his spell.

Cameron Green did not score much for Australia and he is one player that has not done justice to the potential he has in this series. On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh was fluid and scored a quick half-century. Australia have Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins at the crease and the duo can stick around a bit and can get as many runs as possible for the team.

When Is ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Australia will resume their innings on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test match against England on July 20. The day's play starts at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023 Day 2?

The England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. Jonny Bairstow'ed! Bizarre Stumping Sees Haider Ali Dismissed in an Unusual Manner in Derbyshire vs Durham County Championship Division Two 2023 Match (Watch Video).

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023 Day 2?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. Fans will, however, need a subscription to access Ashes 4th Test 2023. Expect England to dominate the second day, but with the kind of bowlers Australia have, they are never out of the game.

