England would be taking on Sri Lanka in the T20I series, the first of which gets underway on June 23, Wednesday. The match is scheduled to be contested at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and would start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). England, who have been a dominant outfit in the shortest format, would head into this series as absolute favourites, with playing in home conditions adding to their advantage. Despite a 2-3 series loss to India earlier this year, the home side, who are currently number one in the world in this format, would have the upper hand. Eoin Morgan's side would have the opportunity to try out some new faces in the squad as part of preparing a strong unit for the T20 World Cup. ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021

Sri Lanka on the other hand, have struggled in the format. Ranked eighth in the ICC T20I rankings, it would take some effort if they have to derail England at home. It would be interesting also to see how they perform under captain Kusal Perera.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, Match Time and Venue as per IST

England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The game is scheduled to be held on June 23, 2021 (Wednesday) and will begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I on Sony Six. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of England vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Six channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow The England vs Sri Lanka series online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2021 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).