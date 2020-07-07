International cricket is set to resume after the COVID-19 break as England will take on West Indies in the first Test of three-match series. The match will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and will get underway on Wednesday (July 8, 2020). Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the games will be played in different circumstances and it will be interesting to see what impact the revised conditions will have in the game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for ENG vs WI match. Ben Stokes vs Jason Holder and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During England vs West Indies Test Series 2020.

In the absence of Joe Root, veteran all-rounder Ben Stokes will handle the reins of the England team and a lot must be expected from him. On the other hand, Jason Holder and Co will want to put up their best show in order to defeat the three lions at their own backyard. One would tout the home side as the favourites to win the encounter. However, they have an inexperienced batting line-up which the Caribbean pacers will look to rattle. Also, the likes of Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite have done well in England conditions and will look to replicate their heroics. Now, let’s look at the best dream11 team of the game.

ENG vs WI – Dream11 Team Prediction - Wicket-keepers: Both Shai Hope (WI) and Jos Buttler (ENG) are very well able to take the game away from the opposition. Hence, they should be picked in your dream11 team.

ENG vs WI – Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: Kraigg Brathwaite (WI), Ollie Pope (ENG), Rory Burns (ENG) and Zak Crawley (ENG) should be the four batsmen in your team.

ENG vs WI – Dream11 Team Prediction - All-Rounders: Skippers of their respective teams, Ben Stokes (ENG) and Jason Holder (WI) are the ideal picks for the all-rounder slots.

ENG vs WI – Dream11 Team Prediction – Bowlers: James Anderson (ENG), Jofra Archer (ENG) and Kemar Roach (WI) should be picked as bowlers in your fantasy team.

ENG vs WI – Dream11 Team Prediction: Both Shai Hope (WI), Jos Buttler (ENG), Kraigg Brathwaite (WI), Ollie Pope (ENG), Rory Burns (ENG), Zak Crawley (ENG), Ben Stokes (ENG) ,Jason Holder (WI), James Anderson (ENG), Jofra Archer (ENG), Kemar Roach (WI)

Ben Stokes is expected to do well in the forthcoming game and should be picked as captain of your team while his teammate Jofra Archer can be named as vice-captain.

