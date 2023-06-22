Parallel to men's Ashes, Women's counterpart of England and Australia cricket teams will contest in the bilateral series. The Women's Ashes unlike the men's one feature One-Day Internationals (ODI) and T20Is as well. The Women's Ashes 2023 comprises of one Test, three T20Is and as many ODIs. Meanwhile, the ENG W vs AUS W Women's Ashes 2023 kicks-off with the Test match. For Women's Ashes Test 2023 live streaming online and live TV channel telecast details you can scroll down. Women's Ashes 2023: Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Excited for 'Most Hyped Series' Against England.

The ENG W vs AUS W One-off Test will be held at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham and has a start time of 03:30 PM IST. The Women's Ashes Test 2023 will be played between June 22 to 26. England have announced their playing XI for the Test. Lauren Filer and experienced Danielle Wyatt will make the their Test debuts.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Women's Ashes Test 2023?

The England vs Australia Women's Ashes 2023 Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Women's Ashes series in India. The ENG W vs AUS W Ashes Test 2023 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. Women’s Ashes 2023: ‘England Firmly Believe That They Can Beat Australia on Their Home Turf’, Reveals Nasser Hussain.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Women's Ashes Test 2023?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG W vs AUS W Women's Ashes Test. The One-Off ENG vs AUS Women's Test live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website. Though, fans need a subscription to access it. Jio users can watch the free live streaming on Jio TV mobile app.

