England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan is pondering retirement from international cricket due to poor form and fitness issues. The left-hander, who took English cricket to its pinnacle by helping them win the 2019 World Cup at home, has not been at his best in international cricket, registering two ducks against a recently-concluded ODI series against Netherlands. He was ruled out of the third match of that series with a groin injury. The left-hander also has scored only two fifties in his last 28 international matches.

According to the Guardian, the left-hander has been thinking about his retirement from international cricket. If he decides to step down and retire, then Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali are candidates for leadership of England's limited-overs' outfits. If these reports are to be believed, then the T20I and ODI series against India could be his last venture in international cricket. With the T20 World Cup in Australia this year, Morgan's captaincy, which has definitely been successful for England in their rise to being one of the most dominant white-ball teams, would be missed. There have also been other reports claiming that he can relinquish his captaincy.

Having said that, the 35-year-old, while addressing his fitness was quoted by Guardian, before the Netherlands tour, "If I don’t think I am good enough or I don’t feel I am contributing to the team, then I will finish." The cricketer, who initially started off for Ireland, took up England's ODI captaincy from Alastair Cook in 2015 and in four years' time, brought home the World Cup at Lord's with a thrilling victory over New Zealand in the final.

