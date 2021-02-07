England continue to hold the upper hand against India in the first Tests at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. At end of Day 3’s play, India are struggling at 257/6 and still remain 321 runs off from the visitor’s first innings score. Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the Indian innings after early blows but the visitors remained persistent with their approach regaining control in the latter part of the day. Joe Root Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Ajinkya Rahane.

India managed to bundle out England for 578 at the start of the day but they themselves were in trouble soon as the visiting bowlers achieved early success with India reeling at 73/4 at one stage in the game. However, Pujara and Pant help bring India back into the game as the duo stitched a 100+ run partnership for the fifth wicket before the former getting out in a bizarre fashion. UNLUCKY! Cheteshwar Pujara Dismissed in Bizarre Fashion on Day 3 of India vs England 1st Test (Watch Video).

Dominic Bess was the pick of the England bowlers as the off-spinner took four wickets on the day, dismissing the likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant, helping England regain control of the match after taking their foot off the pedal. Meanwhile, here is how the fans reacted on another entertaining day of cricket.

Pant is Good

Rishabh Pant is good for Test cricket #INDvENG — Isa Guha (@isaguha) February 7, 2021

Sensational Rishabh Pant

Can we all take a minute to be thankful for Rishabh Pant. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 7, 2021

Dravid-Sehwag Vibes

Pant - Pujara rapidly becoming my favourite partnership to watch. Giving Dravid-Sehwag vibes!! 👍👍 — Bubba Gump Shrimp Company (@wildcardgyan) February 7, 2021

Pujara and Pant's Partnership

To every Ball they Face #IndvsEng Cheteshwar Puajara Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/FwGAj1dugZ — S Ravind King (@sravindking) February 7, 2021

Fun Till It Lasted

Was fun till it lasted....amazing innings by Pant and Pujara#INDvENG — Manasi 🦋 (@manuusays) February 7, 2021

Thrilling Day

Really enjoyed that day. It had everything: terrific new ball spell from Jofra Archer; Dom Bess’ best spell in England colours; great catch at cover from Joe Root; classy batting from Cheteshwar Pujara and a thrilling counter attack from Rishabh Pant. Fantastic — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) February 7, 2021

England are in the driver’s seat and will be looking to wrap up the Indian innings as soon as possible on the fourth day. Washington Sundar and Ravi Ashwin are out on the crease for India and both will be hoping to find their form from Australia and get the hosts out of another sticky situation.

