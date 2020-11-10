Trailblazers defeated Supernovas in the finals of the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 to clinch their maiden title. The Smriti Mandhana-led side produced a brilliant overall display as they lifted the elusive trophy for the first time in the tournament’s history. Skipper Mandhana scored a sensational half-century in the game to lead her team to the win, and fans praised the Indian cricketer for her innings and her leadership skills. Trailblazers Win Jio Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Beat Supernovas by 16 Runs to Clinch Maiden Title.

After being asked to bat first, the Trailblazers managed to out on a score of just 118/8 in their quota of 20 overs despite skipper Smriti Mandhana scoring a brilliant half-century. The Indian batswoman played a sensational knock of 68 runs from 49 deliveries, which included five fours and three massive sixes. Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with the figures of 5/16. TRA vs SUP Highlights of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Final.

However, chasing a somewhat below par score, Supernovans faltered as they could only manage 102/7. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the highest run-scorer with 30 off 36 deliveries but didn’t have the desired support from the other players. Salma Khatun bowled a brilliant spell for the Trailblazers as the Bangladesh cricketer took three wickets in the game to help her team defend a low total.

Following the game, fans flooded social media to congratulate Trailblazers and their skipper Smriti Madhana for a brilliant display on the night. Madhana was adjudged as man of the match for her brilliant knock in the finals. Here are some of the reactions.

Young Gun

Brilliant Knock

Champion

Skipper!

Captain's Knock

Trailblazers showed brilliant character in the game as despite losing seven wickets for just 17 runs, they managed to grind out a win in one of the most crucial games. Supernovas couldn’t take the momentum they gathered in the latter stage of the first innings as their batters never looked comfortable out there on the field.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).