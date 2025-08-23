The 13th match of the Uttar Pradesh League (UPT20) 2025 edition will see Gaur Gorakhapur Lions facing Kanpur Superstars on Saturday. The Gaur Gorakhapur Lions are having a mixed campaign. They are placed in the mid-table UPT20 league standings. The Lions have shown promise, but their inconsistency, and they will be looking to build some momentum with a win to boost their rankings in the UP T20 league points table. Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 Points Table Updated: Lucknow Falcons Jumped to Second Place, Kashi Rudras Retained Top Spot.

The Kanpur Superstars started their campaign on a rough note. They have lost all their matches and have failed to put on a strong show in the ongoing tournament. The Kanpur Superstars are languishing at the bottom of the points table, and their hopes are fading fast. Kanpur Superstars will look to get back to winning ways.

Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025 Details

Match Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Date Saturday, August 23 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 (Live Telecast) SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Gaur Gorakhapur Lions will face Kanpur Superstars in the 13th match of the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 on Saturday, August 23. The Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025 clash will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). UP T20 League 2025 Schedule: Get Full Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Cricket Fixtures of Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the live telecast of the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars on the Sony Ten 3 channel on TV. For the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can watch the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription.

