Gaur Gorakhapur Lions are clashing with Lucknow Falcons in the 26th match of the UP T20 League 2025. Ahead of this battle, both Gaur Gorakhapur Lions and Lucknow Falcons aren't in very good shape. The Lucknow Falcons are currently placed in the last spot of the points table, having just six points from eight matches. The Gaur Gorakhapur Lions have played the same number of matches, but have eight points and are placed fourth. Both sides will be aiming for a victory in the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons match to rise up the table. Shubham Mishra Rattles Opposition With Stellar Five-Wicket Haul, Achieves Feat During Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Gorakhapur Lions did win their last game against Meerut Mavericks by seven wickets after two consecutive losses in the UP T20 League 2025. Lucknow Falcons are winless in their last two games, and have last tasted full points against Noida Super Kings, when they won by seven wickets on August 26. Besides a victory, the Lucknow Falcons also need to take care of the NRR, being placed last with the lowest in the table of -0.699.

Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 2025 Details

Match Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons Date Saturday, August 30 Time 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast) Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Gaur Gorakhapur Lions will face Lucknow Falcons in the 26th match of the ongoing UP T20 2025 League on Saturday, August 30. The Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons match will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UPT20 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. For Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons live streaming online viewing option, read below. UP T20 League 2025 Schedule: Get Full Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Cricket Fixtures of Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons UPT20 2025. Fans in India can watch the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Gaur Gorakhapur Lions are expected to have an edge in this one.

