Gaur Gorakhapur Lions will lock horns against the Meerut Mavericks in the 24th match of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 (UPT20) League 2025 edition on Friday. Gaur Gorakhapur Lions are languishing at the fifth position in the UPT20 2025 standings. In seven matches, the Lions have secured three victories and four losses. They have six points to their name. Meerut Mavericks, on the other hand, are placed second in the points table. Mavericks have secured four victories and three defeats in seven matches so far. Meerut Mavericks have eight points to their name. Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 Points Table Updated: Meerut Mavericks Consolidate On Second Spot, Kashi Rudras Retain Top Place.

Meerut Mavericks are coming into the contest after securing a commanding 93-run win over Lucknow Falcons. Mavericks' Rituraj Sharma was adjudged Player of the Match for his superb 74* off 37 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries in his dominating victory. Gaur Gorakhapur Lions, on the other hand, have lost two consecutive matches. These defeats have dented their hopes of reaching the playoffs. The franchise will aim to get back to winning ways in their upcoming clash.

Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025 Details

Match Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks Date Friday, August 29 Time 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast) Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Gaur Gorakhapur Lions will face Meerut Mavericks in the 24th match of the ongoing UP T20 2025 League on Friday, August 29. The Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks match will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UPT20 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. For Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks live streaming online viewing option, read below. Rinku Singh Century: Explosive Batter Smashes 108* off 48 Balls in Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions UP T20 League 2025, Warms Up for Asia Cup 2025 in Style (Watch Video).

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks UPT20 2025. Fans in India can watch the Gaur Gorakhapur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Expect a quality game of T20 cricket with two in-form teams squaring off.

