Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) will face the invincible Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) on March 11 (Saturday) in match number nine of the TATA WPL 2023. The high-octane clash will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and the match will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). A fiery comeback in the second league match after an opening defeat helped Gujarat Giants in garnering two crucial points against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB-W) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, who were in top form in the first two matches, had to face their first upset of the tournament against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: RCB-W Continue to be Bottom-Placed Following 4th Consecutive Defeat.

From Gujarat Giants, a glitzy knock of 65 from 28 by Sophia Dunkley, who replaced injured Beth Mooney at the opening slot, provided the solid platform for the batters who followed in their previous match against RCB. Harleen Deol took full advantage of the stable start that the team had attained and amassed a valuable 67 in the middle to help GG-W post a monumental 201-run total. The duo of Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland did the remaining damage with the ball, after removing half of the side of RCB-W. Gujarat Giants faced the blow in the form of Beth Mooney who sustained an injury during the first match. Since the Australian Wicket-keeper has been ruled out from the GG squad for the remainder of the season, the franchise roped in South Africa's classy opener Laura Wolvaardt as the former's replacement. Laura's inclusion will add the depth in batting that GG-W missed in their previous two matches.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, encountered a massive defeat against Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their third league match. The strong batting line-up of DC collapsed on a mere 105-run total, with skipper Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues, the only batters crossing the 20-run mark. The batting fiasco had an inevitable impact on the bowlers as Delhi Capitals could remove only two wickets of the Mumbai Indians. The team has been tremendous in the first couple of matches and is expected to make a stormy comeback under the leadership of Meg Lanning in their next outing against Gujarat Giants on Saturday.

GG-W vs DC-W Head-to-Head Record in T20

No head-to-head record is available as the two teams will face off for the first time against each other in the upcoming clash on March 11 (Saturday). GG-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 9.

GG-W vs DC-W Match 09 TATA WPL 2023 Key Players

Key Players Meg Lanning (DC-W) Jemimah Rodrigues (DC-W) Laura Wolvaardt (GG-W) Sophia Dunkley (GG-W) Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W)

GG-W vs DC-W Match 09 TATA WPL 2023 Mini Battles

Meg Lanning vs Kim Garth and Sophia Dunkley against Tara Norris will be two key battles to look forward to.

GG-W vs DC-W Match 09 TATA WPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The GG-W vs DC-W match 09 TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on March 11. The match will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

GG-W vs DC-W Match 09 TATA WPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channels to catch the live telecast of GG-W vs DC-W match number nine TATA WPL 2023 in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of GG-W vs DC-W match number nine of WPL 2023 in India.

GG-W vs DC-W Match 09 TATA WPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

GG-W Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar.

DC-W Playing XI: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

