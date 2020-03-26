Glenn Maxwell Speaks Out on Battle With Mental Trauma and How He Thought Breaking His Arm Would Make Way for ‘Easy Escape’ From International Cricket

Glenn Maxwell (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell recently opened up on his struggles with mental health and revealed that at one stage it took such a toll on him that he wanted for his “arm to be broken” hoping that it could make way for an “easy escape” from international cricket. The 31-year-old took a break from international cricket on October 31, 2019, in between the Sri Lanka T20I series citing difficulties with mental health and has been out ever since. He, however, returned to lead Melbourne Stars into the final of 2019-20 Big Bash League and was even included in the team of the BBL tournament for his performances. Glenn Maxwell and Fiancee Vini Raman Celebrate Engagement in Indian Style, View Pic.

Recalling his battle with the mental trauma, Maxwell spoke about a net training session during the 2019 cricket World Cup, in which both he and Shaun Marsh were struck on the arms while batting and which he thought was the climax of his struggles with depression. “I knew he (Marsh) was in trouble when he came in, and immediately I felt bad for him. I just thought I hope he’s OK, and if anything, I wish we could swap our news (suspecting Marsh” arm was broken),” Maxwell was quoted as saying by the Indian Express in the Ordineroli Speaking podcast with Neroli Meadows.

We went to the hospital together and we were both sitting there, I think both hoping for opposite news. When I got hit, I was angry and a part of me was hoping (my arm) was broken. I was like ‘this is it, I just need a break’… I was thinking about things I could do on the way back to snap it,” said the 31-year-old. “I had anger at other people and it didn’t make sense, but I was angry at myself for not being able to produce at all this World Cup.

“I thought it would’ve been an easy escape because I felt like I was going to get dropped at some stage and I thought maybe this is the way,” added Maxwell. He recently got engaged to partner Vini Raman with the couple announcing their engagement on social media for fans around the world.

Maxwell, who has represented Australia in 178 international matches so far since making his debut on August 25, 2012, also recalled the three-match Twenty20 international series against Sri Lanka and opened up on how he wasn’t enjoying his game despite performing well with the bat. His 28-ball 62, which included seven boundaries and three maximums, powered Australia to a 134-run victory. But Maxwell said he “didn’t really enjoy any of it.”

“I batted so well, I got 60-odd off less than 30 (balls) and barely missed the middle. But…” he added. Maxwell didn’t bat in the second match before breaking the news of his indefinite break from international cricket. “You’re taking down an international attack and just not enjoying any bit of it.”

He didn’t want to break the news (of him taking a break) to entire team worried it will put them off and make them distracted in between the series. “They had no idea what was going on, I didn’t even tell (Aaron) Finchy. I didn’t want them to be distracted by what was going on with me.”

“I went over to him (Finch) and said ‘I’m done, I’m going to have a bit of time off’, and he said he noticed something was up. Once I told him, he was like, ‘brave decision, well done’. Once everyone left, I broke down into tears, it was more…that was the first time I showed any emotion…since the World Cup,” he added.