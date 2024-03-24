Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians in match five of the Indian Premier League 2024. Both teams would be taking the Narendra Modi Stadium with two new captains. At one end, Hardik Pandya has switched sides and will be leading MI, whereas after Hardik left GT, Shubman Gill is all set to lead the side. Both teams will hope to win the clash and aim to make a winning start to their campaign. GT vs MI, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium

Mumbai Indians have loads of experience in their squad, which includes the likes of Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, followed by star batsman Suryakumar Yadav. The team has youngsters such as Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan and Tim David. Hardik Pandya has been brilliant with his captaincy for the Gujarat Titans and also won a title for Gujarat Titans. The team has the likes of Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff and many other impactful bowlers. IPL 2024, GT vs MI: Hardik Pandya Begins High-Profile Mumbai Indians Captaincy Stint Against Former Team Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans will certainly have the home advantage against Mumbai Indians. Titans led by Shubman Gill, have had two brilliant performances in the Indian Premier League ahead of the IPL 2024. Titans lost to CSK in the previous edition's final but was a very tough side to beat. The likes of David Miller, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan will certainly be the major advantage for the side. On the other hand, youngsters such as Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad, and skipper Gill have a lot of talent and may be game-changers in their day.

GT vs MI Head-to-Head Record in IPL

The Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have played each other on four occasions in the history of the Indian Premier League. The contest is tied up at 2-2, and there could be another entertaining clash between both teams.

GT vs MI Match Number 5 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Hardik Pandya Shubman Gill Rohit Sharma David Miller Jasprit Bumrah Rashid Khan

GT vs MI Match Number 5 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The major key battle in the GT vs MI IPL 2024 match will be between captains Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill, whereas the fans would also like to see who takes up more wickets between MI batsman Rohit Sharma and GT bowler Rashid Khan.

GT vs MI Match Number 5 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The RR vs. LSG IPL 2024 Match Number 5 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

GT vs MI Match Number 5 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the GT vs MI match 5 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the GT vs MI IPL 2024 match 5 in India.

GT vs MI Match Number 5 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

