29 Mar, 20:17 (IST)

Out! Hardik Pandya gives MI their first breakthrough. The pressure was building on GT as they didn't get any boundary in the overs following the powerplay. Hardik goes into the pitch and Shubman times the pull shot straight into the hands of the deep square leg. Shubman Gill c Naman Dhir b Hardik Pandya 38(27).

29 Mar, 20:02 (IST)

A solid powerplay comes to an end for Gujarat Titans. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have looked good and without much risk they have piled up a good total on the board. Both are well set here and will look to add more gears to their innings when they enter the middle overs. 

29 Mar, 19:49 (IST)

Shubman Gill becomes second fastest batter to get to 1000 runs at a venue in IPL. He achieved the feat in only 20 innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

29 Mar, 19:46 (IST)

Gujarat Titans are off to a confident start. The GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have played some brilliant shots without much risks and helped their team get off to a solid start. They will look to maximise the powerplay and make it big. 

29 Mar, 19:09 (IST)

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

29 Mar, 19:08 (IST)

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju.

29 Mar, 19:04 (IST)

Toss Update: Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first. 

29 Mar, 19:02 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live score updates of the GT vs MI IPL 2025 match. Stay tuned to get live score updates, commentary, toss updates and playing XI. 

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has commenced and so far seen some unforeseen results and every day a new player has stepped up deciding the game for his team. To add more to this excitement, Gujarat Titans will host Mumbai Indians in the 9th match of the IPL 2025 on March 29, Saturday. You can check the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 scorecard here.  Both the Titans and the Indians have commenced their IPL 2025 journey with a loss. While Shubman Gill and co lost to Punjab Kings, MI lost their opening game to arch-rivals CSK. Another loss at this stage will push either team to two losses from two games and it will be difficult recovering from it. That is why it is expected, that both teams will come out hard for the win.  IPL 2025: Battle of Indian Openers During Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Clash, A Look at Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill’s Numbers.

Gujarat Titans failed to chase down a big score in the first match. Their top three, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler set the match up for them but despite Sherfane Rutherford's best efforts, they ran out of gas in the end and missed out on the win. It will be their bowling that will be a concern too, specially Rashid Khan's form and the fast bowling's discipline. The trio of Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj were all erratic on the first game and didn't show the signs of utilising the conditions. Sai Kishore was the only bright light for them but he will need support. Rahul Tewatia batting up the order is another thing they will have to consider.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Live Scorecard

Mumbai Indians missed the services of Hardik Pandya in their last match, who missed out due to suspension of slow over rate. They put up a decent fight while defending but it was majorly due to the mystery of their new spinner Vignesh Puthur. The batting failed badly with Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav none contributing with the bat. The bowling didn't have much to do although they were not able to create much pressure in the powerplay despite having the likes of Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. As Jasprit Bumrah continues to miss out, they will have to unitedly perform as a bowling unit to trouble the top three of GT.  IPL 2025: GT vs MI Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith.