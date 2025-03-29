Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has commenced and so far seen some unforeseen results and every day a new player has stepped up deciding the game for his team. To add more to this excitement, Gujarat Titans will host Mumbai Indians in the 9th match of the IPL 2025 on March 29, Saturday. You can check the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 scorecard here. Both the Titans and the Indians have commenced their IPL 2025 journey with a loss. While Shubman Gill and co lost to Punjab Kings, MI lost their opening game to arch-rivals CSK. Another loss at this stage will push either team to two losses from two games and it will be difficult recovering from it. That is why it is expected, that both teams will come out hard for the win. IPL 2025: Battle of Indian Openers During Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Clash, A Look at Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill’s Numbers.

Gujarat Titans failed to chase down a big score in the first match. Their top three, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler set the match up for them but despite Sherfane Rutherford's best efforts, they ran out of gas in the end and missed out on the win. It will be their bowling that will be a concern too, specially Rashid Khan's form and the fast bowling's discipline. The trio of Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj were all erratic on the first game and didn't show the signs of utilising the conditions. Sai Kishore was the only bright light for them but he will need support. Rahul Tewatia batting up the order is another thing they will have to consider.

Mumbai Indians missed the services of Hardik Pandya in their last match, who missed out due to suspension of slow over rate. They put up a decent fight while defending but it was majorly due to the mystery of their new spinner Vignesh Puthur. The batting failed badly with Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav none contributing with the bat. The bowling didn't have much to do although they were not able to create much pressure in the powerplay despite having the likes of Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. As Jasprit Bumrah continues to miss out, they will have to unitedly perform as a bowling unit to trouble the top three of GT. IPL 2025: GT vs MI Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.