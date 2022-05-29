An exciting Indian Premier League (IPL) season is coming to an end. Newcomers Gujarat Titans (GT) have been outstanding throughout the season and find themselves in the final and one win away from title triumph. Their opponents for this summit clash are inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, who made it to the final for the first time in 14 years. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, an exciting IPL 2022 finale is on cards which will be preceded by the closing ceremony. Meanwhile, if you are looking GT vs RR IPL 2022 final live streaming online and TV telecast details. IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast, Bollywood Performers List, Time and All You Need to Know.

Both Gujarat and Rajasthan were very much consistent throughout the season and thus ended on first and second place on the points table. Fittingly, the two sides will now face-off for the title. Interestingly, in two meetings between these two sides, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious on both the occasions. It will be interesting to see if they hold the pressure in the all-important final. Rajasthan Royals have one slight advantage as they faced Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the same venue in the Qualifier 2. For Gujarat Titans, it is the first outing of the season in Ahmedabad, their home venue. GT vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Final.

GT vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Final on Star Sports TV Channels

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 final will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the GT vs RR clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

GT vs RR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Final on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the GT vs RR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

