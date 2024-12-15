GG Team 2025: The Gujarat Giants (GG) have struggled so far in the Women's Premier League (WPL). In the inaugural edition of the WPL, the Giants finished last with two victories in eight matches. Their performance didn't change in the WPL 2024 edition. Gujarat once again finished at the bottom after the conclusion of league-stage matches in the WPL 2024. WPL 2025 Auction: When and Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Venue for Women’s Premier League Players' Bidding Event.

For the WPL 2025 auction, the Gujarat Giants have the highest purse amount among all the franchises. The Giants have INR 4.4 crore for the auction, and their main aim will be to make a strong line-up for the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League. During the player retention and released list, Gujarat retained star players like Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol, and Laura Wolvaardt.

GG Players Bought at WPL 2025 Auction: Deandra Dottin (INR 1.70 crore), Simran Shaikh (INR 1.90 crore), Danielle Gibson (INR 30 lakh), Prakashika Naik (INR 10 lakh).

Purse Spent: INR 4 Crore

Purse Remaining: INR 40 Lakh

Slots Filled: 18/18

GG Players Retained Ahead of WPL 2025 Auction: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Shakil, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Bharti Fulmali

GG Previous Season Recap: The Gujarat Giants had a dismal run in the Women's Premier League 2024 edition. The franchise finished last with just two victories in eight outings.

