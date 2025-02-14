WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The Tata Women’s Premier League 2025 season starts off with the Gujarat Giants taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Royal Challengers are the defending champions after they won the 2024 title defeating the Delhi Capitals in the final. Under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, the team will be expected to do well once again. For the Gujarat Giants, this season will be crucial considering they came bottom in the points table last season. The five-team tournament is considered one of the flag bearers for Women’s T20 cricket and is already generating a lot of buzz. Gujarat Giants versus Royal Challengers Bangalore will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM. WPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Get Details of Women's Premier League Season Three Curtain Raiser Event Time and Performers List.

Smriti Mandhana will be a key figure for Royal Challengers in the top order and she will need to score quickly in the powerplays. Ellyse Perry and S Meghana in the middle order will look to take the responsibility of getting the team over the line. In the bowling unit, the likes of Kim Garth and Renuka Singh should get the nod.

Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt are quality names in T20 cricket and their presence will add firepower for the Giants. Both Harleen Deol and Deandra Dottin are expected to get a place in the playing eleven. It will be a toss up between Shabnam Shakil and Mannat Kashyap to be a part of the bowling attack. WPL 2025 Google Doodle: Google Celebrates Beginning of Women's Premier League With Cricket-Themed Doodle.

When is GG-W vs RCB-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Gujarat Giants will take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first match of WPL (Women's Premier League) 2025 on Friday, February 14. The GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 match will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of GG-W vs RCB-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live telecast on the Star Sports channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. For Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of GG-W vs RCB-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free, as stated in Star Sports' social media handles. Expect Royal Challengers to dominate the game and secure an easy win here.

