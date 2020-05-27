Happy Birthday Mahela Jayawardene: Former Sri Lankan Captain Turns 43, Twitterati Celebrate

File picture of Mahela Jayawardene (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene turns 43 today. Jayawardene was born on May 27, 1977 in Colombo Sri Lanka. Jayawardene went on to become one of the greatest batsman in Sri Lanka and world as well. The right-handed batsman made his Test debut against India in 1997 and then year later he played his first ODI against Zimbabwe. He also captained Sri Lanka to memorable wins and was part of the team which won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2014. Happy Birthday Mahela Jayawardene: 7 Quick Facts About the Former Sri Lankan Batsman.

In 2006 Jayawardene was awarded the ICC ‘captain of the year’ and captain of the ‘world one-day international team of the year’. As the former Sri Lankan skipper turns 43, Twitterati celebrate his birthday. Here are some of the posts. Mahela Jayawardene Questions Need to Build Largest Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka's Homagama.

HBD

25,957 international runs. Test high score of 374. 54 international centuries. 440 international catches. Happy Birthday to 🇱🇰 legend Mahela Jayawardene! What is your favourite Mahela moment?@MahelaJay pic.twitter.com/KXumgMbjVE — Imrankhan (@Imrankh16747630) May 27, 2020

A Special Batsman

Mahela Jayawardene, who turns 43 today, scored four #CWC tons in his career. How good was this one against New Zealand in the 2007 semi-final! pic.twitter.com/gu7yOvlrKL — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 27, 2020

A Fine Batsman

> 1st Sri Lankan player to score over 10,000 Test runs. > 2nd Sri Lankan player to score over 10,000 ODI runs Happy Birthday @MahelaJay 🇱🇰#Cricket #MahelaJayawardene #Happybirthday #CricHeroes pic.twitter.com/XZKfGc14yJ — CricHeroes (@CricHeroes) May 27, 2020

Love from India

Happy Birthday Mahela Jayawardene love fron INDIA pic.twitter.com/mIGv6ry17c — Aquib Hussain(IslamInJapanese) (@AquibHu10679332) May 27, 2020

Happy Birthday

Jayawardene retired from Tests in 2014, T20Is in 2014 and ODIs in 2015. The right-handed batsman played 149 Tests and scored 11814 runs along with 34 centuries and 50 half-centuries. In 448 ODIs, he slammed 12650 runs including 19 centuries and 77 fifties. He represented Sri Lanka in 55 T20Is.