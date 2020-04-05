Harbhajan Singh and Wife Geeta Basra to Distribute Ration to 5,000 Families Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah/LatestLY)

New Delhi, April 5: Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra on Sunday pledged to distribute ration to 5,000 families. "Geeta_Basra and I pledge to distribute ration to 5000 families from today May waheguru bless us all," Harbhajan said in a tweet.

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan had paired up with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives across the world. Harbhajan had also praised Afridi for the valuable social work he was doing in these trying circumstances. Harbhajan Singh Urges Fans to Make Donations to Shahid Afridi Foundation for Coronavirus Relief Fund; CSK Bowler Nominates Yuvraj Singh, Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram (Watch Video).

Geeta Basra's Tweet

By Gods grace, @harbhajan_singh and I are distributing the necessary ration to 5000 families across Jalandhar who struggling to make ends meet during this difficult time. We are together in this and will help in whatever way we can.. Jai Hind.. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7NAulTNsaz — Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) April 5, 2020

The pair were criticized for their effort by a section on social media. Harbhajan reacted by uploading a video on his Twitter handle showing Sikhs preparing and distributing food to needy in England. "No religion, no caste, only humanity...that's what it is...stay safe, stay home...spread love not hate or virus...let's pray for every single one...May Waheguru bless us all," he wrote.