Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Video of Fiancee Natasa Stankovic Trying to Speak Hindi, Her Answer Will Win Your Heart!

Hardik Pandya is using the lockdown and quarantine period to teach his fiancée Natasa Stankovic Hindi. Pandya, who recently returned to full fitness post the lower back surgery, is currently in self-quarantine with his family. And it seems that Pandya is using his time away from the cricket field well by giving fiancée Natasa Stankovic some valuable Hindi lessons. The star Indian all-rounder has also been keeping his fans entertained through regular social media posts and in his recent post the 26-year-old can be heard asking Natasa what he is to her and her cute reply sends him into a heap of laughter. Natasa is a Serbian actress and got engaged to Hardik on 2020 New Year’s Day. From MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, 5 Star Cricketers Who Also Happen to Be Most Amazing Dog Parents!

In the short video clip, which Hardik shared on his Instagram story before it went viral, the star Indian cricketer asks Natasa “Baby, main kya hu tera? (Baby, what am I for you).” And her reply leaves Hardik unable to control his laughter. “Jigar ka tukda (a piece of my heart),” Natasa said in her reply after which Hardik can be seen breaking into a heap of laughter.

Natasa Stankovic Tries Speaking Hindi

With sporting events across the globe either suspended or cancelled, most sportspersons have been forced to train in a makeshift gym in their home space so that they are fit and ready whenever the game resumes again. Hardik recently shared pictures of him, fiancée Natasa Stankovic, brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri working-out at the home-gym. "What a fun session with my babies," Hardik had captioned the post.

Gym Sessions At Home

View this post on Instagram What a fun session with my babies💪🏾✌🏾 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Mar 28, 2020 at 7:11am PDT

Meanwhile, Hardik and Natasa got engaged to each other on January 1 earlier this year. Hardik has been out of action since September end last year and played his last international game on September 22, 2019, in a T20I against South Africa. He had travelled to England for lower back surgery and was scheduled to return to action in the three-match ODI series against South Africa before the series got suspended due to spread of the coronavirus pandemic.