Harmanpreet Kaur, one of the best-ever women’s cricketers that India has seen, is celebrating her 34th birthday today. Captain of the Indian women’s national team, Harmanpreet’s skills with the bat is known to all. The right-hander has the ability to play both stylish as well as destructive shots and can also anchor an innings if required. Besides her abilities with the ball, she is also a pretty handy bowler, having taken 31 wickets in ODIs and 32 in T20Is. She led India to the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in England also won the Asia Cup 2022 title, beating Sri Lanka in the final. Harmanpreet Kaur Birthday: Netizens Share Wishes for India and Mumbai Indians Captain As She Turns 34

The all-rounder was made captain of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the inaugural Women’s Premier League and she has done a terrific job so far, both with the bat and while leading the side. As one of the best women’s cricketers of our generation turns 34, let us take a look at three of her finest recent knocks.

1) 52 vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal: One of the best knocks played by Harmanpreet in recent times, the way the innings ended is still a memory which haunts many Indian cricket fans all over the world. But the knock was splendid, given the context of the game as India had lost quick wickets in their pursuit of the Australian total of 172. She and Jemimah Rodrigues brought India back to the game and after the latter departed, she took charge, scoring a 34-ball 52 with six fours and one six. Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Batter to Score a Fifty in Women's Premier League History, Achieves Feat in GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Match.

2) 65 vs Gujarat Giants, Women’s Premier League 2023: It was the first match of the Women’s Premier League and Harmanpreet Kaur surely did light up the tournament. The Mumbai Indians captain came up with a fine display of stroke play in the innings, blazing her way to a 30-ball 65 runs which included 14 fours. Her knock came at a strike rate of 216.67, which helped Mumbai score 207 and eventually win the game by a mammoth 143-run margin.

3) 143 vs England, 2nd ODI 2022: This knock came last year in September and Harmanpreet displayed her class and aggression with the bat. The Indian captain smashed 143 runs off just 111 balls, including 18 fours and four sixes at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Her innings helped India set a massive 333/5 on the board and the Women in Blue eventually won the contest by 88 runs.

These were her best knocks in recent times, but fans can rest, assured that there are plenty more like these in the future. The Indian captain has the ability to change the game on any given day. Besides her batting, she is also a fearless cricketer who doesn't shy away from leading from the front in difficult situations.

