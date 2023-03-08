Harmanpreet Kaur, one of India's best women's cricketers, turned 34 today and on this special day, netizens flooded the internet with wishes. Kaur, who is the captain of the Indian national team, is currently leading the Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. Her side have gotten off to a good start with two wins in two games and Harmanpreet kickstarted the tournament with a bang, scoring a quickfire half-century. Here are some birthday wishes by netizens for the star cricketer. ‘Rang Barse’ Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Other Indian Cricket Team Members Enjoy Holi in Team Bus Ahead of the IND vs AUS 4th Test at Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

'One of the Finest in Women's Cricket History'

'Very Happy Birthday Skipper'

An Example!

Happy 34th Birthday!

'Happy Birthday Captain'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)