Harmanpreet Kaur, one of India's best women's cricketers, turned 34 today and on this special day, netizens flooded the internet with wishes. Kaur, who is the captain of the Indian national team, is currently leading the Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. Her side have gotten off to a good start with two wins in two games and Harmanpreet kickstarted the tournament with a bang, scoring a quickfire half-century. Here are some birthday wishes by netizens for the star cricketer. ‘Rang Barse’ Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Other Indian Cricket Team Members Enjoy Holi in Team Bus Ahead of the IND vs AUS 4th Test at Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

'One of the Finest in Women's Cricket History'

Harmanpreet Kaur - One of the finest in women's cricket history. She is the only Indian to have scored hundred in ODI & T20 World Cups. Most matches in T20I Internationals history. Captain of India women's cricket team. A very happy birthday to @ImHarmanpreet. pic.twitter.com/gLciGf0Ije — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 8, 2023

'Very Happy Birthday Skipper'

Wishing you a very happy birthday skipper @ImHarmanpreet !! One of all time bests in the business and an inspiring human being on and off the field..... It's been a pleasure watching you lead India!!!#HappyBirthdayHarmanpreetKaur #HarmanpreetKaur pic.twitter.com/NeIqBbbDqW — Shikhar #RoarMacha (@its_me_shikhar) March 8, 2023

An Example!

Women can accomplish anything they set their minds to, and @ImHarmanpreet is a prime example of that! We extend our warmest wishes to you on your birthday, Harmanpreet Kaur. May you continue to break records! #HappyBirthdayHarmanpreet.pic.twitter.com/TaHt9kR99M — Asheesh (@Asheesh00007) March 7, 2023

Happy 34th Birthday!

Happy 34th Birthday, Harmanpreet Kaur 🥳🎂💙🇮🇳 ● Part of ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year (2017, 2018) ● ICC Women's Player of The Month (September, 2022) ● Captain of ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2022 ● First Ever Player to Score 50 in #WPL (1/n)#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/ytt5Ptvx5U — McQUEEN (@archer_KC14) March 7, 2023

'Happy Birthday Captain'

