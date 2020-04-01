Harsha Bhogle Deletes Tweet Citing Nizamuddin Markaz Event, Reposts, Issues Clarification; Twitterati React

File image of Harsha Bhogle. (Photo Credits: @bhogleharsha/Twitter)

Famous cricket commentary Harsha Bhogle had to issue a clarification after he deleted one of his tweets. Bhogle took to Twitter and wrote, “For the next few weeks, let us make our larger community and its welfare the only thing to adhere to. If we prevent this virus from multiplying, it will make us so much stronger. We cannot afford more Nizamuddins.” The commentator later deleted the tweet and reposted it without making a reference to the Nizamuddin Markaz Event in Delhi, which has allegedly emerged as the ‘epicentre’ of coronavirus in India. Nizamuddin Markaz Building Cleared After Tablighi Jamaat Congregation, 2,361 Evacuated, Says Manish Sisodia.

The 58-year-old later once again took to Twitter and issued a clarification. “My tweet was leading to finger-pointing which dismays me. My intention was to highlight the fact that we cannot afford more mass gatherings,” Bhogle tweeted.

My tweet was leading to finger-pointing which dismays me. My intention was to highlight the fact that we cannot afford more mass gatherings. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 1, 2020

For the next few weeks, let us make our larger community and its welfare the only thing to adhere to. If we prevent this virus from multiplying, it will make us so much stronger. Please stay away from mass gatherings. We cannot afford them. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 1, 2020

However, his followers caught hold of the deleted tweet and lashed out at the commentator for deliberately avoiding the Nizamuddin event reference. Here are some of the reactions: Muslims Should Not Be Blamed for Spread of Coronavirus, Says Omar Abdullah.

The number of coronavirus positive cases linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz where the Tablighi Jamaat held a congregation of thousands has risen to 93, reported IANS. Following which there has been an increase in positive cases related to the COVID-19 virus in India.