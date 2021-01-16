Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has offered condolences to Hardik and Krunal Pandya following the demise of their father Himanshu. The Pandya brothers’ father passed away the morning following a cardiac arrest. After the news broke out, former and current cricketers , fans and others from sports fraternity offered condolences to the bereaved family. Hardik & Krunal Pandya’s Father Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest, Irfan Pathan & Other Netizens Offer Condolences to the Bereaved Family.

Meanwhile, Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, Hardik and Krunal’s father was a “joyful and full of life person.” “Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24,” tweeted Kohli.

Here’s Kohli’s tweet

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 16, 2021

While Krunal was busy playing for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy 2021, Hardik was preparing for upcoming home series against England after returning from Australia. Reportedly, Krunal, who captain’s the Baroda team, has left the bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult time.

