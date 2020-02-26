Heather Knight Becomes First Female Cricketer to Register Centuries in All Three Formats, Achieves Feat During England vs Thailand Clash in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

Heather Knight (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

England skipper Heather Knight scored a splendid century against Thailand in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 and scripted her name in history books. By crossing the 100-run mark, the right-handed batswoman became the first female cricketer to score centuries in all the three formats of the game. Well, the three versions of the game certainly require different skillsets and thus, excelling in all is not an easy task. However, the English skipper accepted the challenge and mustered 116 runs off mere 58 deliveries during her side’s 98-run triumph over England. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table Updated.

Before this match, Knight had a century apiece in ODIs and Tests and now, the 29-year old has breached the 100-run mark in the shortest format of the game as well. Other than this, many other prestigious records were also broken in the match. England Women registered their highest total in T20Is i.e. 176/2. Also, England went on to clinch the encounter by 98 runs, the largest winning margin by a team in tournament’s history.

Other than the captain, Natalie Sciver scored a half-century and tightened her side’s grip over the match. After piling up a massive total, the England-side also came good with the ball too. Pacer Anya Shrubsole scalped three wickets and as a result, the Nannapat Koncharoenkai-led team was restricted for 78/7, losing the game by 98 runs. With this win, England also went at the pinnacle of the Group B team standings and will eye to extend their winning run. Their next clash is against Pakistan on February 28 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.