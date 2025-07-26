After months of uncertainty, the Asia Cup 2025 tournament is happening, as confirmed by Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi on July 26. Previously, the marquee event was hanging in between due to the geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. However, the 17th edition of the Asia Cup is happening, and it will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to September 28 in the T20 format. The showpiece event will be the perfect platform for some countries to begin their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The biggest attraction of the Asia Cup 2025 will be the India vs Pakistan match. This is the first time both countries will face each other in an international match since the Pahalgam terror attack. Indian Cricket Team Schedule for Asia Cup 2025: Check List of Matches for Men in Blue in Eight-Nation Tournament.

The Asia Cup 2025 will see a total of 19 matches across different venues in the UAE. A total of eight nations are participating, with four teams dividing each in two groups. The top two sides from their respective groups will move to the Super Four stage. Similar to the group stages, the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played in a round-robin format, with the top two sides facing each other in the grand finale of the prestigious tournament. The Indian national cricket team are clubbed in Group A alongside UAE, Oman, and arch-rivals Pakistan.

How Many Times Can IND vs PAK Matches Happen in the Asia Cup 2025?

The India national cricket team can face arch-rivals the Pakistan national cricket team thrice in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The two nations will take on each other in the group stage clash on September 14. It is expected that India and Pakistan will qualify for the Super Four of the tournament. It means both countries could face each other in the next round of the eight-nation tournament. If India and Pakistan finish in the top two of the Super Four stage, then the arch-rivals will meet each other in the summit clash. Hence, there is a chance India and Pakistan could play thrice in the 17th edition of the showpiece tournament. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competiton.

BCCI is the designated host of the tournament, and the Asia Cup will be held in the UAE as India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to face each other at neutral venues till 2027 due to cross-border tension between both countries.

