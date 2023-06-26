India is all set to host the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 later this year in October. The schedule for the iconic competition is yet to be announced. Amidst this, some reports suggest that the semifinal games of the competition are set to be hosted by the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Reported ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Venues

Kolkata's Eden Gardens and Mumbai's Wankhede stadiums likely venues for ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals: Sources pic.twitter.com/wRaVBabceP — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)