The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020. For the first time in the decade, we have MS Dhoni’s team placed at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details but before that let's have a look at how the two teams are placed on the points table and their previous results. The Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium. MS Dhoni and David Warner have had contrasting fortunes when it comes to their previous results. CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had won against the Delhi Capitals by 15 runs whereas, MS Dhoni’s men lost to the same team by 44 runs. With this, the Yellow Army has been parked on number eight of the points table. Talking about the head-to-head record, the two teams have faced each other 12 times in the IPL so far. The Yellow Army holds a 9-3 head-to-head win and loss record over SRH. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details:

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The match will be the opening clash of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 2, 2020 (Friday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the CSK vs SRH game for its online fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).