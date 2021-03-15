India and England will once again pit their wits against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the third T20I. The players from both sides India and England have been gearing up for the encounter. Now in this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming details of the game but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So the Indian team was in the eye of the storm for losing the first match terribly. Virat Kohli was trolled mercilessly for his performance. India vs England 3rd T20I 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Ahmedabad: Check Pitch Report of Narendra Modi Stadium

But things changed drastically for him in the second match. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten knock of 73 runs. He was blazing guns alongside debutant Ishan Kishan who also scored a half-century and chased a total of 164 runs with 13 balls to spare. England team on the other hand would be looking to make a comeback in the series which currently stands on 1-1. The third match will surely be very interesting for fans of both sides. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

On Which TV Channel India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Star Sports holds the official broadcast rights of the England tour of India 2021. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Star Sports 1 SD/HD will telecast the game in English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD will telecast the game for Hindi viewers as well.

India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar App

As Star Sports holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide live online streaming of the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2021. So fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar App and Website to watch the live streaming of India vs England 2021.

