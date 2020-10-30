Kings XI Punjab will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 30, 2020 (Friday). Both teams have playoff qualification in their sight and a win in this clash will hand either of them an advantage. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of KXIP vs RR in IPL 2020, scroll down below. KXIP vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 50.

Kings XI Punjab have gathered momentum in recent matches as they are unbeaten in their last five IPL 2020 games and currently sit in the fourth position in the points table. However, Rajasthan Royals are just two points behind tonight’s opponents and a will put them on level with the teams above them and right in the playoff race while a defeat will leave Steve Smith’s team for much to do in the last two games. KXIP vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals.

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is the 50th match of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 30, 2020 (Friday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the KXIP vs RR game for its online fans in India.

