Mumbai Indians is all set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the match, Kolkata Knight Riders have a change in captaincy as Dinesh Karthik has stepped down being the skipper and Eoin Morgan has stepped into his shoes. Now, Ahead of the game, we shall look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the match but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So the last time when Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians locked horns against each other, Rohit Sharma’s men walked away with the thumping win by 49 runs. With the new captain in place for KKR, the team would be looking forward to continuing with their winning ways. Eoin Morgan Appointed Kolkata Knight Riders Captain After Dinesh Karthik Steps Down Ahead of KKR vs MI IPL 2020 Match.

For Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav and Trent Boult would be the players to watch out for. Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the most dependable batsmen. He has scored 233 runs from seven innings at 38.83 and the strike rate of 155.33. Boult is the joint highest wicket-taker for his side alongside Jasprit Bumrah, with 11 dismissals from seven matches. For Kolkata Knight Riders, Shubman Gill is the player to look out for. He has scored 254 runs in seven innings at a stunning average of 119.24. Eoin Morgan is yet another player to watch out for as he is the new captain. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details below:

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the MI vs KKR IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 13 and will be providing the live-action. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi to telecast the match live with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting the match in English. Those wanting to watch the game live in regional languages can also watch it live on respective language Star Sports channels. Meanwhile, fans can follow the game live-action on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live for its online fans in India.

