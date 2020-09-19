Defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin Indian Premier League 13 season against Chennai Super Kings on September 19 (Saturday). The MI vs CSK clash will also be the opening match of IPL 2020 and will kick-start the new edition of the Indian Premier League. Both sides met in the final last season with Mumbai triumphing CSK by 1 run. But MS Dhoni-led side have mostly had the upper hand when it comes to opening match clashes. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch and where to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match can scroll down for all details, including the live telecast, live streaming, score updates and all other match details. IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online for MI Fans: Watch Free TV Telecast of Mumbai Indians Matches in Dream11 IPL 13 on Star Sports 1 Hindi Channel.

Mumbai Indians are being led by Rohit Sharma while CSK captain MS Dhoni will be making his first competitive cricket appearance since July 2019 when he played in India’s 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand. CSK also have four cricketers, who have not had any sort of action since December last year.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will be the opening clash of IPL 2020 and will take place on September 19, 2020 (Saturday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the MI vs CSK IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the MI vs CSK game for its online fans in India.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and also a record four times winner of the competition. They will aim to become the first team since CSK to successfully defend the IPL title. Their opponents Chennai Super Kings are next best team with three title wins.

