Eyeing a clean sweep, New Zealand will host Pakistan for the 4th T20I after securing victory in the first three. The NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2024 will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch and has a scheduled start time of 11:40 Pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The NZ vs PAK 4th T20I will not be available on TV in India. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide a free live telecast of the NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2024 match. Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster of New Zealand cricket in India. So, they will provide all the live action from the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series. Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2024. Users will have to subscribe to the services to watch the live streaming online of the NZ vs PAK T20I series on mobile devices and smart TVs. Devon Conway Tests COVID Positive, Ruled Out of New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2024.

NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2024 Cricket Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

in time for another clash! 📷 Watch #NZvsPAK 4th T20i, Jan 19 LIVE & exclusive only on Prime Video#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/lQmPVBBmmB — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 19, 2024

