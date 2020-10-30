Pakistan and Zimbabwe face-off in the in the 1st One-Day International of the three-match series. The PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 20, 2020 (Friday). The PAK vs ZIM ODI provides another opportunity for fans of Dream11 Fantasy game to win some cash and here we're bringing you the tips for PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points in your Dream11 team while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a huge difference. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2020.

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe will be the second third ODI series to be played post coronavirus lockdown was lifted. The ODI series will be played in front of the empty stadium. The series also marks the start of the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup Super League for both Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Interestingly, this will be the first ODI to be played in Rawalpindi since 2006.

PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Babar Azam

The Pakistan captain is an ideal choice and a safe bet for four PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team. Babar Azam is a class player and is expected to score heavily against weak Zimbabwe bowling line-up. Thus picking him as your captain could be productive. PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2020 Dream11 Team: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI Dream11 Team Selection Vice Captain Pick: Shaheen Shah Afridi

The pacer has been in good form and will be in destructive mode as he faces Zimbabwe. Afridi is good with new as well with old ball. So expect him to be in wickets column and fetch you valuable Dream11 points.

PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI Likely Playing XIs

PAK Probable Playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf.

ZIM Probable Playing 11: Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Elton Chigumbura, Chamu Chibhabha (C), Brian Chari, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Carl Mumba, Donald Tiripano.

