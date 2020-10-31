Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to secure the IPL playoffs berth when they play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 52 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. RCB are placed second with 14 points from 12 matches in the IPL 2020 points table. SRH have played the same number of matches as RCB but are ranked seventh with 10 points. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 match should scroll down for all information, including live telecast and live streaming online details on Hotstar. RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

Both sides come into this game with just one win in their last three matches but David Warner’s men thrashed Delhi Capitals by 88 runs in their last game while RCB suffered a five-wicket defeat to defending champions Mumbai. RCB, who have lost both of their last two matches, will be confident of a win having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in the reverse fixture earlier this season in IPL 2020. RCB vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 52.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2020 will be match 52 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 31 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with the toss scheduled to take place at 07:00 pm.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can catch the live action of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it in English. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the RCB vs SRH game for its online fans in India.

