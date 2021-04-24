Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will look to put their IPL 2021 campaign back on track when they play each other in match 18 of Indian Premier League season 14. Both teams enter this contest after winning one and losing three of their first four matches in IPL 2021. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RR vs KKR) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 24 (Saturday). They both find themselves at the wrong end of the points table and are already six points far from the top-ranked side after the first two weeks. Meanwhile, fans in India looking for how to watch the free live streaming online and live telecast of RR vs KKR match in IPL 2021 should scroll down for all details. RR vs KKR, IPL 2021 Match Preview: Struggling Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders in Crucial Clash.

Rajasthan Royals almost beat Punjab Kings in their season opener. Beat Delhi Capitals in their next match and suffered heavy defeats in their next two games, the last was by 10 wickets against RCB. The losses against PBKS, CSK and RCB have left Sanju Samson’s side last in the IPL 2021 points table with a negative (-1.011) run rate. Their batting and bowling have been come short and been inconsistent in big moments. KKR started with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad before losing to MI, RCB and CSK in their next three games. They are one place above Rajasthan Royals with a little better run rate. IPL 2021: Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders Allrounder, Hits the Right Tones After His Smashing 54.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Match 18 of IPL 2021 will be a clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. The RR vs KKR match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 24 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RR vs KKR) match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League season 14 in India. So fans can live telecast the RR vs KKR match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on the JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2021 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).