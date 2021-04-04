Pakistan will eye a series win while South Africa will want to bounce back and keep the three-match series alive with a victory when both teams clash in the Second ODI match. South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on April 4 (Sunday). Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the opening game by three wickets and can clinch the series with a similar result in the second match. Temba Bavuma-led South Africa find themselves in a do-or-die situation and must win the second ODI to keel the series alive. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch the live telecast and free live streaming online of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match should scroll down for all details. South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Johannesburg: Check Pitch Report of the Wanderers Stadium.

Captain Babar Azam was the star for Pakistan in the opening match and led from the front with a magnificent century. Adam became the fastest cricketer to score 13 ODI centuries after scoring a match-winning 103 in the series opener. His 177-run partnership with Imam-ul-Haq (70) gave Pakistan the command in their 174-run chase but the visitors nearly made a meal of it after losing four quick wickets and going from 185-1 to 203/5. But Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan's composed innings took them home in the final ball of the match. Babar Azam Scores 13th ODI Hundred During SA vs PAK 1st Match, Gets Out Soon After.

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be played on April 4 (Sunday) at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The game is scheduled to begin at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2021 in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 in India. So fans can watch the game live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on their television.

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can also catch South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2021 match online. Disney+hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the games.

Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

