South Africa and Pakistan will be aiming to win the three-match T20I series when they face each other in the final game on April 14, 2021 (Wednesdays). SA vs PAK 3rd T20I 2021 will be held at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion. Both teams have had positive displays so far and will be hopeful of securing the shorter format. Meanwhile, fans searching for South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I live streaming can scroll down below. SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2021.

Pakistan have been sensational in the white-ball format during their tour of South Africa mainly banking on the sensational depth in their batting. However, the visitors misfired in the second T20I game, putting up an underwhelming score on the board. However, Babar Azam’s team will look to produce a much better display while Henrich Klaasen will be hopeful of leading his Proteas side to victory in the absence of their several stars.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be played on April 14, 2021 (Wednesday) at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion. The game is scheduled to begin at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 02:30 pm local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2021 in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 in India. So fans can watch the game live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on their television.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can also catch South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2021 match online. Disney+hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the games.

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood.

