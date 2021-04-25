Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope their win over Punjab Kings would have changed their fortunes when they play Delhi Capitals in match 20 of IPL 2021. SRH registered their maiden win in season 14 of the Indian Premier League after beating PBKS by nine wickets and would want to carry that momentum against Delhi Capitals, who are on a two-match winning streak. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (SRH vs DC) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams will want to end their Chennai leg with a victory. Meanwhile, fans looking for how to watch the live telecast, and free live streaming online of the SRH vs DC match in IPL 2021 can scroll down for all information. SRH vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 20.

Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2021 campaign with a comprehensive win over Chennai Super Kings before succumbing to a defeat against Rajasthan Royals. But Rishabh Pant’s side bounced back with successive wins over Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad started their IPL 2021 campaign with three consecutive defeats before beating PBKS to record their first win. SRH were beaten by KKR in their opening match and followed it with losses against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai. Ravindra Jadeja Scores Joint-Most Runs in One Over in IPL, Smashes Harshal Patel for 36 Runs.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

SRH vs DC clash will be match number 19 of Indian Premier League 2021. The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 25 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, (SRH vs DC) match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League season 14 in India. So fans can live telecast the RR vs KKR match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on the JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps respectively.

