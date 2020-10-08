The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab are pitted against each other at the IPL 2020. The Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture will be hosted at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. We bring to you the live streaming details but before that let’s have a look at the points table and the previous results of the team. Both teams have entered the fixture with a defeat and would be looking forward to changing fortunes. So the Orange Army plays its sixth match and enters the game with a loss against the Mumbai Indians. Whereas, the Kings XI Punjab lost against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 22 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab Desperately Need Wins to Keep Afloat.

The start of the IPL 2020 has not brought in good news for KXIP as they still lay at the bottom of the table with two points. The team has won a single game only. The Sunrisers Hyderabad is posted on number six of the IPL 2020 points table with four points table in their kitty. The players will surely leave no stone unturned to win the game. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and telecast details.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The match will be the opening clash of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 8, 2020 (Thursday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the sunrises Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the SRH vs KXIP game for its online fans in India.

