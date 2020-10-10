So it’s yet another double-header game in the IPL 2020. The Super Sunday on October 11, 2020, will offer a couple of mouth-watering ties in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The first game will be played between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium whereas, the second match will be played between Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians and Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals. We will talk about the weather in Dubai for the first game on October 11 where the two Aussies will be pitted against each other at the Dubai International Stadium. The Orange Army will take on the Rajasthan Royals and we shall talk about the weather report and the pitch report for the game. SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 26.

So since its an afternoon game, the weather will be really hot. The temperature would be ranging at around 35 degrees Celcius. There would be no drastic change in the weather as it will remain sunny throughout. No cloud cover which means the sun will be shining very brightly. However, by 4.00 pm local the temperature would drop by a degree or so. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather report below:

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pitch Report:

The pitch will be as confusing and slow. the deck will continue to support the spinners. Both teams will make to utilise their spinner quite well in the tie. The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST.

