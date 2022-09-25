India and Australia will face off against each other in the third game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on September 25, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams aim for a win to seal the series. So prior to the match, we take a look at Nagpur's weather along with the rain forecast. IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Hyderabad Police Make Elaborate Security Arrangements To Avoid Any Untoward Incident.

The second game in Nagpur was hampered by rain as the match was delayed due to a wet outfield. This resulted in the teams facing off in an 8-over per-side game, which saw India come out on top to record a six-wicket win and level the series 1-1. India vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2022, Hyderabad Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

The weather in Hyderabad on September 25, 2022 (Sunday) is looking good for a game of cricket. The temperatures are expected to be in the mid-25 degrees celsius and there are very few chances of rain during the time of the match.

As per The Regional Met Centre, isolated rainfall is expected in the city of Telanga but it is not likely to hamper the match. A complete game of 20 overs per side is presumed to take place between India and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

India and Australia are on level terms as both sides enter into the deciding game of the three-match series. Australia won the opening game while India bounced back with a victory in the second fixture.