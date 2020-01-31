Raqib Shamsudeen, Canada's Under-19 Cricketer Gets Suspended From Bowling Due to Illegal Action By ICC

ICC Logo (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Dubai [UAE], Jan 31: Raqib Shamsudeen of Canada has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after the Event Panel of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup confirmed the use of an illegal action. The Event Panel comprised members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists. Shamsudeen was reported by the match officials during Canada's match against South Africa on January 22. U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 All Squads: Full Players List of Participating Teams in ICC Under-19 CWC 20.

Video footage of him bowling in the event was shared with the Event Panel for review. The event panel concluded that Shamsudeen employed an illegal bowling action and, as such, in accordance with article 6.7 of the regulations, he is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket.

